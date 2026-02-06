Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead in Jalandhar, Punjab, on Thursday. Oberoi was attacked outside the Gurdwara Sahib in Model Town, according to a PTI report.

Oberoi had arrived at the gurdwara in his Thar vehicle when the assailants, who were on a two-wheeler, opened fire at him. He was rushed to a hospital in Jalandhar, but succumbed to injuries, police told PTI.

Watch visuals –

VIDEO | Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead outside a Gurdwara in Model Town, Jalandhar; probe underway. Visuals from the spot. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Punjab #Jalandhar pic.twitter.com/laqDgjTU90 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 6, 2026

What exactly happened at the shooting site

Preliminary reports suggest that Oberoi was parking his car outside the Gurdwara when the attackers arrived on a two-wheeler and opened fire before fleeing the scene, the report mentioned.

Following the incident, police officials acted quickly. A police team reached the spot soon after being alerted and launched an investigation into the killing.

AAP Jalandhar Cantt halqa incharge Rajwinder Thiara told The Tribune that it was Oberoi’s daily routine to visit the gurdwara and that the assailants seemed to have prior knowledge of his movements.