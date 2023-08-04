‘Aa raha hoon main’: Congress sends out warning as Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark. Praising the ruling, Congress said that this was a “victory of love against hatred” and sent out a stern warning for the ruling party.

In March, after being convicted for two years in the ‘Modi surname remark’ defamation case, he was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP. He represented the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. The SC judgment, however, has made way for Rahul Gandhi’s restoration as an MP.

Hailing the Supreme Court’s verdict, Congress took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated, “It is a victory of love against hatred. Satyamev Jayate – Jai Hind”.

The grand-old also tweeted a photo of Rahul Gandhi holding a poster in his hand in the Parliament and wrote, “Aa raha hoon main (I am coming).”

Meanwhile, Congress’s general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, hailed the Supreme Court verdict and said “Let this be a lesson to the BJP and its acolytes”.

He tweeted, “Let this be a lesson to the BJP and its acolytes: you can do your absolute worst but we will not back down. We will continue to expose and call out your failures as a Government and as a party. We will continue to uphold our Constitutional ideals and repose faith in our institutions which you so desperately want to destroy.”

A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said no doubt that the utterances were not in good taste and that a person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.

However, the bench said, “No reason has been given by the trial judge for imposing maximum sentence, the order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication.”