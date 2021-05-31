A dagger in mother India’s chest: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt over ‘zero vaccine policy’

Rahul Gandhi's remark came as part of his consistent criticism of the Centre alleging failure of its vaccine policy.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today latched on to the Supreme Court’s terse observations on the Centre’s vaccination policy to slam the Narendra Modi government over the issue. Hitting out at the ruling dispensation, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government’s ‘zero vaccine policy’ is like a dagger in the chest of mother India. “The zero vaccine policy of the Modi government is acting as a dagger in the chest of Mother India. Sad truth,” he said in a tweet today.
The Congress leader’s remarks came as part of his consistent criticism of the Centre alleging failure of its vaccine policy. Addressing a virtual press meet on May 28, Rahul Gandhi had urged the Centre to expedite vaccination. He claimed that only 3 per cent of India’s population had been vaccinated so far and the government is allowing 97 per cent of the population to be attacked by the virus. The former Congress president claimed that the Modi government is creating a liability for the whole planet and is not understanding the nature of what they’re fighting. He even claimed that PM Narendra Modi is responsible for the second COVID-19 wave.
मोदी सरकार की ज़ीरो वैक्सीन नीति भारत माता के सीने में ख़ंजर का काम कर रही है।
दुखद सच।
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 31, 2021
Sharing a report which claimed that ‘97% of Indian are Poorer Post-Covid’, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Modi government without naming. “One man and his arrogance + One virus and its mutants,” he said while sharing the report.
One man and his arrogance
+
One virus and its mutants pic.twitter.com/mHeaG5Bg3X
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 31, 2021
Yesterday, the Wayanad MP criticised the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ saying that right intention, policy and determination are key in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, not a ‘pointless talk’.
कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए चाहिए-
सही नीयत, नीति, निश्चय।
महीने में एक बार निरर्थक बात नहीं!
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 30, 2021
Rahul Gandhi had also claimed that India’s COVID-19 death toll is undercounted and alleged that the Centre and some states are hand in glove in an ongoing attempt to hide the actual death figures.
