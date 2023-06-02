scorecardresearch
1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Special MP-MLA court to consider supplementary charge sheet against Congress’ Jagdish Tytler

The CBI on May 20 filed the charge sheet in the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the killing of three persons in the Pul Bangash case on November 1, 1984.

Written by India News Desk
Jagdish Tytler
Congress Senior leader Jagdish Tytler. (Express File Photo)

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Friday granted sanction for the prosecution of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, an accused in the Pul Bangash case, to a special MP/MLA court. It also transferred the supplementary chargesheet to the court, reported ANI.

The matter will now be heard on June 8.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 20 filed the charge sheet in the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the killing of three persons in the Pul Bangash case on November 1, 1984, following the assassination of the then Prime Minister of India, on October 31, 1984.

In the CBI chargesheet, Tytler has been named as an accused.

The federal probe agency had registered the instant case in November 2005 on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob on November 1, 1984.

The three deceased were identified as Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh, who were charred to death.

The CBI alleged that the accused allegedly “instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash”, that led to the burning down of the Gurudwara and the death of three Sikhs.

The agency invoked charges under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 148, 149 (unlawful assembly), 153A (provocation), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder), 295 (defiling of religious places) among others.

Congress

First published on: 02-06-2023 at 17:19 IST

