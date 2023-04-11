1984 anti-Sikh riots case: CBI records Congress leader Jagdish Tytler’s voice sample

The Central Bureau of Investigation Tuesday recorded the voice sample of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with its probe into the 1984 anti-Sihk riots case. The Congress leader appeared before the central probe agency in Delhi to give his voice sample in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Tytler is accused of inciting a mob that killed three persons in the aftermath of the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The CBI summoned Tytler to appear before it in connection with the riots at Gurudwara Pulbangash in North Delhi, where three people were killed on November 1, 1984, a day after Indira Gandhi’s assassination. The three people killed were identified as Badal Singh, Thakur Singh and Gurcharan Singh.



Also Read: Muslim population growing in India: FM Sitharaman counters ‘negative western perceptions’ in US – WATCH



The CBI was asked to reinvestigate the case by a court after refusing to accept its closure report in the case thrice. Tytler arrived at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory to record his voice samples after the CBI reportedly found fresh evidence in the case.

Also Read: You have reduced yourself to a troll: Scindia on Rahul Gandhi over Adani allegations

Tytler, who thrice received a clean chit from the CBI which was eventually turned down by the court, has denied any role in the riots. The court, while refusing the CBI’s closure report, said it would monitor the probe every two months to ensure every aspect pf the case was properly investigated.