Veda Rehab & Wellness launches new mental health centre in Delhi’s Chhatarpur

Veda Rehab & Wellness on Wednesday announced the launch of its new flagship mental wellness centre at a posh location in Chhatarpur, New Delhi. Spread over a vast area of 13,000 sq. ft., Veda’s new centre is aimed at providing treatment services and in-facility care for the elite who are suffering from various mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, etc., without them having to compromise on their lifestyle, security and privacy.

According to a study published in a journal named Lancet Psychiatry pre-Covid, roughly one out of seven Indians were suffering from mental disorders, with a large majority of them reported to be suffering from depression and anxiety issues.

“Over the last two years or so, the pandemic has exacerbated the prevalence of mental health issues in the country, with lockdowns, passing away of near and dear ones, and economic stress, among other factors, contributing significantly to an increase in mental health problems amongst our population. Unsurprisingly, the Indian Psychiatry Society announced last year that they have seen a 20 per cent rise in mental illness cases in India since the start of the pandemic. WHO says that mental health ailments, when left untreated, can result in decreased economic productivity and premature deaths,” it stated on Wednesday.

The company claims that with the launch of its New Delhi centre and other centres across India, Veda is attempting to address this issue and helping more and more people come out to seek treatment for improving their mental health.

Prior to this, Veda Rehab & Wellness had previously launched two highly-efficacious and in-demand centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Now with the launch of its third centre in Delhi, Veda intends to expand their extraordinary wellness wisdom philosophy to serve the citizens of the national capital. Furthermore, in the next one year or so, Veda will be opening 4 more centres in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Chandigarh, it claimed.

Reportedly, the company has also initiated raising funds through its seed round and is aiming to raise up to INR 50 crores to open more flagship centres and to launch India’s largest mental health treatment digital platform, which will make mental health services affordable and accessible to the masses. Their long-term vision is to create and nurture India’s largest and most-credible privately-owned mental health treatment organization, it stated.

“We are happy and proud to introduce Veda’s 3rd flagship centre in New Delhi, which will take forward Veda’s vision of wellness to the national capital, in sync with the increasing demand for new centres across the country. At Veda our robust treatment protocol includes multidisciplinary methods of healing that focus on the mind, body and soul comprehensively; it includes Psycho-Pharmacology, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Yoga Therapy, Mindfulness, Meditation, Diet and Nutrition Balance, Spiritual healing and Group therapy – a 100% proprietary program developed by us indigenously,” Manun Thakur, Founder, Veda Rehab & Wellness said in a statement.

Thakur also stated that their mission is to offer high-quality treatment services for mental health issues across India.

“We strongly believe that our newly-opened centre will go a long way in realizing this and enabling strategic business growth and impeccable reputation-building for Veda in the times to come. We are also currently raising investment and planning expansion across various other cities in India in order to fulfil our vision of becoming the largest and most reckoned institution in the mental health treatment space,” he stated.