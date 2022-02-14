Nutrify Today to launch Nutrify C – Suite Summit on June 17, 2022 in Mumbai

The main objective of Nutrify C – Suite Summit is to enable ease of market access in partnering countries for Nutra industry executives and harmonize business growth and investment.

Nutrify Today, World’s 1st AI-powered Nutraceutical platform is all set to launch Nutrify C – Suite Summit on June 17, 2022 in Mumbai. The Summit will enable member countries to allow its nutraceutical industry to conduct business with ease in other member countries of ASINDOUS (Asia-Indo-US) HIGHWAY using harmonized policies and ease of market access.

The event will bring together senior executives composed of buyers (P&G, GSK, AMWAY, and others), sellers (Omniactive, Holista, Unilab, Polisano, and more), as well as government leaders from key ASEAN countries, India and the USA.

Talking about the summit, Amit Srivastava, Chief Catalyst, Nutrify Today said, “The main objective of this event is to enable ease of market access in partnering countries for Nutra industry executives and harmonize business growth and investment. This summit will have C-Suite executives from nutraceuticals finished dosages, ingredients, foodtech, pharma companies with an interest in nutraceuticals, regulatory lobbies, government, investors, pre-screen start-ups, and regulators of partnering countries. The event would witness a conglomeration of policymakers, national and international leaders from the nutraceutical industry, academic and research fraternity. The deliberations at the conference will help in paving a path for the transformation required in ease of doing nutraceutical business between ASINDOUS member countries.”

Speakers of Panel C-Suite include Sanjaya Mariwala, Executive chairman and Managing director, OmniActive Health, Amit Srivastava, Chief Catalyst, Nutrify Today, Member-Nutra Task Force, Office of PSA to Government of India, Anand Swaroop, President, Cepham Inc, Rajen Manicka, CEO and Managing Director, Holista Colltech, Sheldon Baker, Chief Executive Officer, Baker Dillon Group, H.E. Tomasz Zaleski, Chairman of the Royal Office UAE, Dr. Rajiv Tandon, Director-Health, RTI International India, Lekh Juneja, Executive Vice President, Kameda Seika Co Ltd, Salwa Abdul Aziz Zein, Chief Executive Officer, The Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi, Yoni Glickman, Chairman of Board, Qualitas Health and Gary Scattergood, Regional Head, and Editor-in-Chief – Asia-Pacific, William Reed.

Nutrify Today is the world’s first idea to commercialize a platform at 50% of the conventional time. The platform commands over 10,000 executives from nutraceuticals, government, investors, regulatory from India and key large international markets.