Delhi’s CK Birla Hospital introduces fully active robot for minimally invasive knee replacement surgery

The CK Birla Hospital on Thursday launched fully active robotic M.I.S. knee replacement program at their Punjabi Bagh facility. During a press conference on Thursday, the doctors announced that the robotic system is capable of 3D pre-planning, accurate assessment of deformities and precise surgical results for better patient outcomes.

Dr. Ashwani Maichand, Department of Orthopaedics at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi told Financial Express.com that robotic knee replacement surgery involves the removal of the damaged tissue of the knee joint and replacing it with an artificial joint. “The new system will help patients to recover from the surgery with less pain and time and reduced risk of infection,” Dr. Maichand told Financial Express.com.

Dr. Maichand also told Financial Express.com that they have already operated on 20 patients and all the surgeries have been successful.

“In the coming months, we will also launch robotic options for hip replacement surgeries and other segments of orthopaedic care. As we want this treatment to be available to all eligible patients, we have kept the price of this surgery similar to the conventional knee replacement surgery. The success rate of knee replacement surgeries is high, we just want our patients have better outcomes and better post-surgery quality of life,” he told Financial Express.com.

CUVIS Robotic System at CK Birla Hospital (FE.com/Sushmita Panda)

Every year, more than 2.5 lakh people undergo total knee replacement surgery in India. This number has increased almost 3 times as compared to 5 years ago, the hospital said.

Dr. Maichand also told Financial Express.com that pre-planning is the most crucial part of this procedure. The unique part is, the doctor said, that as the robot is fully active, there won’t be any need to expose complete bone or muscle. “The robot will performed according to the pre-planned command installed by the surgeon,” he added.

“We are delighted to be India’s first to introduce this technology for knee replacement. This is a testimony of our commitment to achieving the goal of providing global standards of healthcare by using advanced medical innovations and techniques for our patients. In the last few years, there has been an exponential rise in the number of joint replacement surgeries in India. We have launched this ultramodern and minimally invasive technology to ensure better care for our patients through improved diagnosis and precise results,” Vipul Jain, Chief Business Officer, CK Birla Hospital, said during the press conference on Thursday.