Roche launches COVID-19 at-home test for self-testing of SARS-CoV-2 virus including Omicron variant

COVID-19 At-home test enables individuals to test themselves for COVID-19 anytime, anywhere using a simple nasal swab.

Roche Diagnostics India has launched the COVID-19 At-Home Test for detection of SARS CoV-2 infection in individuals with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19. The Test can also successfully detect SARS-CoV-2 virus including the Omicron variant.

The Test collects the sample from the front area of the nose instead of the nasopharynx, resulting in a simplified and more comfortable sampling procedure. The test will be available in e-pharmacies and local pharmacies and requires no prescription. The over-the-counter test has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

By following simple instructions, individuals can perform the self-test at home without special training or the supervision of a healthcare worker and expects results in 15 minutes.

The self-test kit includes a test cassette, a sterile swab, a tube with liquid and nozzle cap, along with a step-by-step self-test guide and QR code to access the instruction video.

Users have to download the ‘My Covid-M’ app using the QR code which will help them read and interpret the test results and also update the results to the ICMR database (as mandated by ICMR).

The tube with liquid neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The test kit will also include a biomedical waste disposal bag for the kit following testing. In case of any difficulty in understanding the instructions or inferring the result, users can access a toll-free number to resolve their queries.

The company has already brought a wide range of COVID-19 testing solutions to the country including the gold standard RT-PCR test, a lab-based antigen test, and rapid antigen tests for professional use.

Commenting on the launch, Narendra Varde, Managing Director, Roche Diagnostics India and Neighbouring Markets said, “Roche has been at the forefront of reliable and benchmark diagnostic solutions for 125 years. COVID-19 At-Home Test is the newest addition to Roche’s comprehensive COVID-19 test solutions and allows convenient anytime, anywhere access to testing. As the third wave sets in, accessibility to such simple, convenient, fast and instrument-free self-test can contribute significantly to help us better manage our lives and health during the ongoing pandemic.”

As lockdowns ease and people resume economic and social activities, reliable and convenient self-tests will play a vital role in helping people make informed decisions after duly assessing infection status and risk.

Since February 2021, Roche Diagnostics has partnered with the Swiss government in its COVID-19 screening program in Switzerland where all citizens can receive 5 rapid antigen tests per month for free from pharmacies.