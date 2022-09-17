HMSI takes action against counterfeit parts, raids 2 locations in Mumbai

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is stepping up its fight against counterfeit products. The company says as part of its a commitment towards customers safety and zero-tolerance policy its dedicated Intellectual Property (IP) will continue to take action against counterfeit parts in future as well.

Recently, Honda with the support of Crime Branch, Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police, traced a large supply chain of fake parts and four raids were subsequently conducted in Mumbai on August 25 and 29 at Chembur and Grant Road. The police seized over 1,500 fake two wheelers parts of value estimated to be over Rs 3 lakh and a FIR was lodged against four accused persons. The police are further investigating the accused.

The Japanese two-wheeler maker says it is vigilant of counterfeit parts across the country and with the commitment towards rider’s safety, Honda’s IP wing, has filed complaint with various State Police across the country and subsequently Police has conducted raids in Pune (Maharashtra), Bangalore (Karnataka), New Delhi, Ghaziabad (U.P.), Malda (West Bengal) and seized over 12,000 fake parts of value over Rs 20 lakh in FY’2022.

The company says counterfeit parts not only downgrade vehicle performance but may also compromise rider’s safety.