Total Dhamaal Review: Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor starrer is so bad that it is hilarious

By: | Published: February 22, 2019 5:08 PM

Total Dhamaal Review: If you are going to watch Total Dhamaal thinking it is going to move some cinematic mountain, the joke is on you! It is a no brainer and should be seen that way.

total dhamaal, total dhamaal review, total dhamaal release date, Anil Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, total dhamaal full movie, total dhamaal movie, टोटल धमाल, total dhamaal full movie free download, total dhamaal cast and review, total dhamaal film, total dhamaal box office, Ajay DevgnPoster of Bollywood film ‘Total Dhamaal’

Total Dhamaal Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Johny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Boman Irani and Sanjay Mishra

Total Dhamaal Director: Indra Kumar

Total Dhamaal Rating: ** 2 stars

Total Dhamaal Review: Some movies are funny because they are funny at script level, some because of the story and others because of the performances but some film are funny because they are so bad. Total Dhamaal boasts of a start-cast comprising of talented actors like Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey and Sanjay Mishra but reduces them to doing caricaturish gigs after gigs loosely connected by a plot to grab a jackpot. In a nutshell, Total Dhamaal is a string of funny gigs each of which could fit in any television comedy show but only work as a film because of its starcast and because you have bought the ticket!

The Bad

If you thought we have passed the era of item songs (involving Sonakshi Sinha), misogyny and random racist and sexist jokes in Bollywood, you need to see Total Dhamaal. What’s sad that some of them come in the track involving powerhouse performers of Nineties Madhuri Dixit. The superstar is at the receiving end of sexist rant from none other than Anil Kapoor’s character saying things like ‘ye ladies log hamesha mardo ko fansati hain’. In other sequence involving Arshad Warsi a random girl is shown as “distraction”. And not to mention a stereotypical south Indian comic character. Well, we are expecting too much from Bollywood.

The Dhamaal franchise is all about big money, a crash, and race among competitors to reach that spot and an emotional twist! This time the competitors brave shoddy choppers, flood, desert, sky-dive and CGI vultures and snakes to claim the jackpot. They all land up in a zoo where half of the animals are CGI made and there is one trickster monkey, Indra Kumar’s pet. What is missing here though is connection between gigs that made the first part click with the audience.

The Good

If you are going to watch Total Dhamaal thinking it is going to move some cinematic mountain, the joke is on you! It is a no brainer and should be seen that way, it is funny in parts because of the sincere efforts of its cast especially Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. It is nostalgic to see the superhit duo back on silver screen after a long gap. All other characters viz., Riteish Deshmukh-Johny Lever, Arshad Warsi-Javed Jaffery and Ajay Devgn-Boman Irani-Sanjay Mishra have their moments and invoke some genuine laughs. Director Indra Kumar has stuck to his tried and tested formula.

The Verdict

The film looks like a rip off of Hollywood comedy It Is A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. The movie begins with a Dhoom-3 style robbery and ends on a ‘happy note’. And between the robbery and the happy ending is a wreckage of part-funny-part-awful gigs and lots of broken cars, dams ramming train, shoddy choppers and Madhuri Dixit.

