Sushmita Sen undergoes angiolasty; Updates followers about her health

Actor and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen shocked her fans when she recently shared that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. She also stated that she had a cardio-vascular surgery following which a stent was put into her heart. She is well now.

Sharing a picture with her father, Sushmita wrote on Instagram, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” 🤗👏❤️ (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) 😍I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’

In her post, the fitness diva thanked her acquaintances and family for being there for her. “Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! 🤗❤️🙏 This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! 😇😁🤗❤️🎶💋 I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga 🤗❤️🙏,” Sushmita added.

A few minutes to her post, fans started pouring their wishes, prayers for her speedy recovery. Singer and actress, Sophie Chudry expressed her shock and the incident. She commented on Sushmita’s post, “Omg… sending you love and light… I know both you and your heart will be stronger than ever❤️❤️🧿.” Her fans wished her speedy recovery. One of them wrote, “We are so blessed to have the courage and power by Maa Durga and here you are 😍…” Another added, “You are the epitome of class, elegance and grace. Your life inspires us all. Stay safe.”

Just a few days back, the actress had shared that she was slightly under the weather. “#lookforward #stepforward #moveforward & just like that, everything is behind you!!!! Aah! The simplicity of life!!! I love you guys!!!! Slightly under the weather. want lots of healing energy. you send , I receive!!!! Have a beautiful day!!!,” the post stated.

Sushmita Sen was last seen in the second season of Disney Plus Hotstar;s International Emmey Awards winning drama, Aarya. She has already shot for the third season of Ram Madhvani’s show.