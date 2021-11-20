Singer Sonu Nigam launches Indian music’s first-ever NFT series, check details

The singer said that he was delighted to launch the single 'Hall of Fame' which was closest to his heart and termed the song his ode to all music lovers who have blessed him throughout his journey.

Joining the likes of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Salman khan, ace singer Sonu Nigam has also decided to join the crypto frenzy. The top singer has decided to accept the non fungible tokens (NFTs) in association with JetSynthesys which is the new age digital entertainment and technology company. The singer has come on board to use the NFTs which allow artists and creators to produce unique digital works, and sell them directly to fans and collectors via the Blockchain technology, the Indian Express reported.

The NFT collection of Nigam’s songs was launched in London to attract the thriving Indian origin population and other global fans of Nigam. The collection not only features Nigam’s iconic journey and work but also includes Nigam’s single ‘Hall of fame.’ The collection has also incorporated the lyrics of the singer’s popular songs which were jotted down by Nigam in his diary.

Joining the NFT technology, Nigam said that he felt blessed to bring to fore his journey and music through the latest digital art form. Nigam also said that he felt that the NFT technology is the evolution of the music industry across the globe. He further said that through his new NFT collection, he was looking forward to connecting to new people who are digital-first music lovers and art patrons. The singer said that he was delighted to launch the single ‘Hall of Fame’ which was closest to his heart and termed the song his ode to all music lovers who have blessed him throughout his journey.

The NFT technology is gaining ground steadily across several countries and industries and some of the highest selling NFT collections include Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s autographed tweet which sold for $3 Million, singer Grimes’ 50-second video that got sold for $390,000 among others.