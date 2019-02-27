Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi release date confirmed! Details here!

Mahesh Babu in Maharshi (Twitter image)

Producer Dil Raju has slammed reports that the release of director Vamshi Paidipally’s Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde has been postponed from April to May.

Maharshi was initially slated to release in cinema halls on April 5, but it was postponed to April 25 due to delay in production. However, Mahesh Babu, who is under pressure from his fans, is wrapping up its shooting and will release it on the scheduled date.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Mark the date… Mahesh Babu’s new film #Maharshi to release on 25 April 2019… Filming [except two songs] will be completed by 15 March… Costars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh… Directed by Vamshi Paidipally. #SSMB25 #MaharshiOnApril25th pic.twitter.com/qeUhPgIP64 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2019

Also Read: Indian Cine Workers body demands a complete ban on Visa to Pakistani actors, in a letter written to Prime Minister Modi

Mahesh Babu was disappointed to read the rumours about its delay again and he reportedly slammed Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally for leaking information. The producer took to Twitter page of his banner today to refute the rumours about the delay in the release of Maharshi. He confirmed that the film is hitting the screens on time.

Sri Venkateswara Creations Tweet:

An update about #Maharshi… Shooting part will be completed by March 15th except for 2 songs. Post Production is going on simultaneously in full swing. All set for April 25th Release.@urstrulyMahesh @directorvamshi@hegdepooja @allarinaresh @ThisIsDSP @kumohanan1 #SSMB25 — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) February 27, 2019

Maharshi is touted to be a drama with a good message to the society. Director Vamsi Paidipally has written for the film, which is produced by C Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju and Prasad V Potluri under the banners Vyjayanthi Movies, Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.

Watch Maharshi’s Trailer:



Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde are playing the lead role, while Sonal Chauhan, Allari Naresh and Meenakshi Dixit essay important roles in the film. Devi Sri Prasad has composed music and KU Mohanan is handling the cinematography for it. The makers have already released a couple of posters, which have been received well by the audience. They have also generated decent hype and curiosity about the film.