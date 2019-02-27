Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi release date confirmed! Details here!

By: | Published: February 27, 2019 6:09 PM

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house of Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Maharshi, has confirmed that the film will release on April 25.

Mahesh Babu in Maharshi (Twitter image)

Producer Dil Raju has slammed reports that the release of director Vamshi Paidipally’s Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde has been postponed from April to May.

Maharshi was initially slated to release in cinema halls on April 5, but it was postponed to April 25 due to delay in production. However, Mahesh Babu, who is under pressure from his fans, is wrapping up its shooting and will release it on the scheduled date.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Also Read: Indian Cine Workers body demands a complete ban on Visa to Pakistani actors, in a letter written to Prime Minister Modi

Mahesh Babu was disappointed to read the rumours about its delay again and he reportedly slammed Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally for leaking information. The producer took to Twitter page of his banner today to refute the rumours about the delay in the release of Maharshi. He confirmed that the film is hitting the screens on time.

Sri Venkateswara Creations Tweet:

Maharshi is touted to be a drama with a good message to the society. Director Vamsi Paidipally has written for the film, which is produced by C Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju and Prasad V Potluri under the banners Vyjayanthi Movies, Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.

Watch Maharshi’s Trailer:

Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde are playing the lead role, while Sonal Chauhan, Allari Naresh and Meenakshi Dixit essay important roles in the film. Devi Sri Prasad has composed music and KU Mohanan is handling the cinematography for it. The makers have already released a couple of posters, which have been received well by the audience. They have also generated decent hype and curiosity about the film.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi release date confirmed! Details here!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition