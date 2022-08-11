Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review: Epic let down or well-made? Netizens give mixed reactions

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha Review: The movie starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, hit the screens today and early reviews have started pouring in. While a few viewers are impressed with the performances, others are not so happy with the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.

Leading trade analyst Taran Adarsh expressed his disappointment with the film and wrote on Twitter, “#OneWordReview… #LaalSinghChaddha: DISAPPOINTS. #AamirKhan’s comeback vehicle #LSC runs out of fuel midway… Lacks a captivating screenplay to enthrall you [second half goes downhill]… Has some terrific moments, but lacks fire in totality.”

“Please don’t waste your money in Lal Singh Chaddha,” shared one user along with a clip.

Another netizen wrote, “#LaalSinghChaddha is a well-made movie full of hopes, motivation, and emotional journey. Aamir khan is wonderful and so is Kareena Kapoor. Must watch.” Praising the Aamir, another internet user wrote, “Done #LaalSinghChaddha really #AamirKhan blow our minds with his innocence & outstanding performance heartwarming narrations loved each & every scene✌ Our #NagaChaitanya is just superb & he did fantastic job, he did support role in some imp crucial scenes & combination is.”

Calling the film a poor adaptation, a user wrote, “#LSC is a poor adaptation of #ForrestGump ,it lacks soul & emotions of the original classic..There are few feel good moments but the overall impact is unsatisfactory.. #AamirKhan repeats his character samar from D3, he over acted throughout. EPIC LET DOWN”

Ahead of the films release, Twitter users had started trending #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and asked to put a ban on the film. Reacting in the same, Aamir Khan in the interview said, “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film.”