Kalakari Film Festival returns to theatres; To be organised in Dewas

After successfully shifting online in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kalakari film festival (KKF) is back with a bigger physical event. Festival director Rishi Nikam says that the time is right to return to in-person screenings and events. It will take place in the stunning surroundings of Central Indian city Dewas. Among this year’s extensive line-up of more than 500 features and shorts, the festival team has programmed an impressive number of likely awards.

Rishi Nikam, director of Kalakari film festival, said “The main objective of this event is to provide a platform to the artists of India who don’t have a medium to display their talent and art on a worldwide level. Thus, Kalakari helps to spread Indian art. We want our artists to gain recognition. The 6th edition of the Kalakari film festival will take place on Feb 09, 2022 as an in-person event. ”

Kalakari is supporting these upcoming indian short film directors:

Priya Bhattacharya, film-The last letter

Dona Roy, film-BHETKI

Sonali Pawar, film-Faux Pas

Parushi Gupta, film-Jaago

Runa Mukherjee Parikh, film-Mother will arrive

Kalakari is also supporting some international filmmakers viz., Betty Jiang, Salma Azzam, Larissa James, Maggie Mara, Palena Shawn, Caulin Young, Steve Wollett, Oliver Goetzl, Sadi Eliyesil and Jason Gonzalez. Fest is organizing a live event, which will promote Indian artists and filmmakers on an international level amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fest Kalakari has received 2500+ international short films and 800+ Indian short films from the United Kingdom, Italy, India, Germany and many more. Therefore, it is a chance for all the Indian artists across the country to showcase their talent on international websites. Jury Members are Lae Borntto and Veraa vertna from Genova, Italy, who are International Award winners from many countries , and Rishi Nikam from India, founder of Kalakari film fest and International and National Awards holder.