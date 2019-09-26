From Lucifer trilogy to Barroz’s 13 year old music composer, Mohanlal sets new benchmarks of excellence

Now, fans can gear up for a thrilling trilogy of Lucifer showcasing their favourite stars!

Mohanlal set to script history again! ‘Lucifer’, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s debut directorial, based on Murali Gopi’s script and starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in lead roles smashed box office records globally, thereby setting new benchmarks of excellence in Malayalam cinema. Now, fans can gear up for a thrilling trilogy of Lucifer showcasing their favourite stars! This announcement has been made by Prithviraj Sukumaran himself. The sequel ‘Empuraan’ was already known but a third part to Lucifer came as a revelation for everyone!

For Malayali movie goers, the success of ‘Lucifer’ also marks a fantastic beginning to the first-of-its-kind trilogy of a male protagonist playing what may seem to be one with a ‘negative’ role, not exactly the conventional hero we tend to associate larger-than-life heroes with.

No wonder, the who’s who of the Malayalam film industry got together to celebrate the huge box office success of the Mohanlal starrer in Kochi last Sunday.

Another big announcement that will interest Malayalam super star Mohanlal’s fans is that his much awaited debut directorial Barroz – Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, will be a 3D film with international actors. Popular Spanish actors Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo will feature in Mohanlal’s Barroz.

All eyes were on the thirteen year old young musician Lydian Nadhaswaram, who has been chosen to be the music composer of Barroz.

There are actors and there are living legends. When you talk about yesteryear icons from the world of Indian cinema, many iconic names from diverse Indian languages spring to mind. NTR, MGR and Sivaji Ganesan, for instance, are names that continue to be spoken with reverence in the world of Indian cinema, as is the name of the legendary actress Savitri.

Clearly, legends are made when they go beyond the call of duty and technicality and breathe in their passion to become one with the craft they are creating.

Step by step, Mohanlal is setting new benchmarks in the world of Malayalam cinema and smashing several box office records globally. The iconic super star is set to script history by becoming a director of what is being referred to as a children’s fantasy 3D movie, roping in celebrity movie stars from Spain and engaging a thirteen year old to compose music for the film!