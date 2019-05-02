Tamil movie Devarattam leaked online by Tamilrockers

Tamil movie Devarattam is the latest victim of piracy website Tamilrockers. The film has already been leaked online by the website even though it was just released yesterday. Directed by N Muthiah, Devarattam stars Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan in the lead roles and the film is set in rural Madurai. The supporting cast includes Soori, Ramdoss, Bose Venkat, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Rajkiran, Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Dev, and Singampuli. Latest movies and TV shows including Kalank, Avengers: Endgame and the final season of Game of Thrones have also made its way to the illegal website. READ:\u00a0'Kanchana 3' crosses Rs 100 cr mark! Vedhika shares 'most memorable moment' with superstar Rajnikanth Though there have been a lot of attempts at curbing the piracy website\u2019s activities, Tamilrockers continues to operate with impunity. Last year, the Madras High Court directed internet service providers to block 12,000 websites, and more than 2,000 among them were operated by Tamilrockers alone. Pirated copies of films that are leaked online just after its release lead to significant financial losses for the production companies. The village-based entertainer is the most exploited genre in Tamil cinema after horror comedies. These films follow a cliched template, which deals with the story of a hero avenging the death of his loved one. Muthaiah, the director firmly believes that this one-liner is enough to make a series of films with minor changes. However, his films differ from each other in the sentiment angle he employs. If it is a sister's sentiment in Sasikumar's Kodiveeran, it is the grandmother's love in Marudhu. However, in Devarattam Sakthi Saravanan's cinematography is a huge asset. Every scene looks picture-perfect. Music given by Nivas K Prasanna is jarring at times and the background music is unbearable. Director Muthaiah's films follow the same template. Devarattam is a cliched rural entertainer.