Tamil movie Devarattam leaked online by Tamilrockers

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 2, 2019 2:23:44 PM

Devarattam stars Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan in the lead roles. Even though the film was just released yesterday, Tamilrockers has already leaked the pirated version of the film.

devarattam, tamilrockers, tamilrockers 2019, devarattam tamil movie, devarattam tamil movie leak, tamilrockers website, devarattam movie download, devarattam movie download online, devarattam full movie download, devarattam tamil movie download, tamilrockers.com, devarattam movie leak, devarattam movie download tamilrockersDevarattam is the latest victim of online piracy.

Tamil movie Devarattam is the latest victim of piracy website Tamilrockers. The film has already been leaked online by the website even though it was just released yesterday. Directed by N Muthiah, Devarattam stars Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan in the lead roles and the film is set in rural Madurai. The supporting cast includes Soori, Ramdoss, Bose Venkat, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Rajkiran, Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Dev, and Singampuli.

Latest movies and TV shows including Kalank, Avengers: Endgame and the final season of Game of Thrones have also made its way to the illegal website.

READ: ‘Kanchana 3’ crosses Rs 100 cr mark! Vedhika shares ‘most memorable moment’ with superstar Rajnikanth

Though there have been a lot of attempts at curbing the piracy website’s activities, Tamilrockers continues to operate with impunity. Last year, the Madras High Court directed internet service providers to block 12,000 websites, and more than 2,000 among them were operated by Tamilrockers alone. Pirated copies of films that are leaked online just after its release lead to significant financial losses for the production companies.

The village-based entertainer is the most exploited genre in Tamil cinema after horror comedies. These films follow a cliched template, which deals with the story of a hero avenging the death of his loved one. Muthaiah, the director firmly believes that this one-liner is enough to make a series of films with minor changes. However, his films differ from each other in the sentiment angle he employs. If it is a sister’s sentiment in Sasikumar’s Kodiveeran, it is the grandmother’s love in Marudhu. However, in Devarattam Sakthi Saravanan’s cinematography is a huge asset.

Every scene looks picture-perfect. Music given by Nivas K Prasanna is jarring at times and the background music is unbearable. Director Muthaiah’s films follow the same template. Devarattam is a cliched rural entertainer.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Tamil movie Devarattam leaked online by Tamilrockers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition