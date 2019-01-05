Deepika Padukone gets Thali named after her in this Pune restaurant, want to try lip-smacking dish? Watch video

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is among other Bollywood actors to get a Thali named after her at the Aaoji Khaoji Restaurant in Pune.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has a Parantha thali named after her at a Pune restaurant. Yes, you read that right. The Padmaavat actress is among other Bollywood actors to get a Thali named after her at the Aaoji Khaoji Restaurant in Pune. Apart from Padukone, other famous celebrities like Sunny Deol, legendary actress Rekha, former cricketer Kapil Dev have thalis’ named after them. The unique characteristic about this restaurant apart from having Thalis’ named after celebrities is that these Thali’s are available in a bigger size that can be served to even 10 people, who can then enjoy it together in one massive single Thali.

While the Thalis’ at this restaurant are named after celebrities, the desserts and sweet dishes have also been made entertaining. The owner of the restaurant has named the desserts and sweet dishes after cartoon serials like Tom and Jerry, Micky Mouse and even Chhota Bheem is on the menu, according to news agency ANI.

Deepika Padukone, who recently got married to fellow actor Ranveer Singh was sporty enough to react on the news when the image of the menu was shared on Twitter. While the netizens found it amusing, Padukone agreed with them. Twitter user Rohit Bhasy took to his handle to share the photo of the menu according to which the Deepika Padukone Parantha Thali retails for Rs 600. Bhasy along with the photo wrote, “@deepikapadukone you are also a Parantha Thali in Pune.” In her reaction to the post, Padukone shared rolling on the floor emojis.