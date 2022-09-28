Bigg Boss 16: From Salman Khan’s fee to the first contestant; here’s all you need to know

Salman Khan is all set to return as host of Bigg Boss, the most controversial television reality show. At the launch event, Salman Khan not only introduced the media to the first contestant but also spoke about hosting 12 seasons of the show back-to-back, his mother not following Bigg Boss 15, competition from other reality shows, and his much-talked-about remuneration.

Salman Khan on getting angry on the contestants:

On losing his temper and getting affected by the contestants, Salman Khan said that sometimes he also has to go out of the limit to make the contestants understand a point. The viewers only get to watch an hour of the edited episode but the actual footage can explain why I get angry. “Woh nahi dekh paate ke kis level ki badtameezi ka level Paar kar dete hain log. I interfere to stop them from crossing the limit. It doesn’t affect me I have other problems to deal with.”

Salman Khan on returning to the show every year

The Dabangg actor accepts that there have been times when he was irritated and told the channel that he won’t come back. He said, “If they had a choice, they would have replaced me long back. There are a lot of people who have replaced me.”

On his Rs 1000 crore fees

Salman Khan calls the reports about him charging Rs 1000 crore for Bigg Boss fake. He said, “If I ever get paid Rs 1000 crore I would never work in my life. But there will be a day when I will be paid this amount. If I get paid this amount I have so many other expenses like lawyers. My earnings are not even one-fourth of it. These reports are read by the income tax and ED departments too.”

On his mother being a Bigg Boss fan

Salman has time and again mentioned that his mother is a Bigg Boss fan and she never misses any episode. However, the actor also said that now his mother has stopped watching. “She watched till season 14, last season she watched only when I was there. Hiroo aunty also told me it is getting too much.”

First contestant on the show

Salman Khan announced the first confirmed contestant of the TV reality show is the Tazakistan performer Abdu Rozik. Despite his baby-faced appearance, Abdu is actually over the age of 19. Abdu became an overnight internet sensation in 2021 following the videos of him and Hasbulla fighting and arguing.

When is the show starting?

Season 16 will premiere on October 1 at 6 pm on Colours TV.