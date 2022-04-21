Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is releasing on OTT: Here’s where, when to watch SLB film online

The Alia Bhatt frenzy is not over yet. Just a week back, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding became the most talked about thing in the tinsel town, and now riding the wave, Netflix is all set to release ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ on its platform on Tuesday, April 26. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial that ruled the Box Office at the beginning of the year will be streamed on Netflix, the platform’s India page announced yesterday. “Dekho, dekho chaand Netflix pe aaraha hai #GangubaiKathiawadi arriving on 26th April,” the IG post read.

Gangubai Kathawadi premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on February 16 and was released at theaters in India and worldwide on February 25. Earlier, the film was scheduled for release on July 30, 2021, but it was postponed due to the restrictions owing to the second Covid-19 wave. It was then scheduled for worldwide release in theatres on January 6, 2022, but to avoid a clash with S. S. Rajamouli’s RRR, the release was changed to February 18 and later pushed to February 25, 2022.

As of April 14, 2022, the film grossed Rs 153.69 crore in India and Rs 3.17 crore overseas, for a worldwide gross collection of Rs 196.86 crore. It is also the first film of the year to cross the Rs 100 crore club.

The film is loosely based on Gangubai, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The story narrates the life of Gangubai from being sold by a suitor in the brothels of Kamathipura to her journey to become a celebrity and a women’s rights activist in the red-light district.

Bhansali elated about the OTT release of Gangubai said that he is humbled by the ‘phenomenal response’ it has received globally and now is looking forward to reaching an even wider audience within India and around the world with Netflix.

Apart from Alia, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Bhargava among others in prominent roles.