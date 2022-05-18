Yocket to collaborate with over 100 schools, launches awareness campaign on study abroad

Mumbai based ed-tech platform Yocket has launched a mass awareness program for students of grade nine to 12th students, looks to collaborate with over 100 schools across Delhi-NCR in the next three months. With this initiative, Yocket aims to benefit approx 20,000 students.

“If a student receives the proper and necessary direction, he or she will undoubtedly succeed. Many students are forced to abandon their dreams of studying abroad due to a lack of guidance and support; either they are held in the wrong hands or believe that only those with a large sum of money in their pockets are eligible to study abroad, or the majority of them are unaware of the options and ease of accessibility that are knocking on their doors,” Sumeet Jain, Co-founder, Yocket said,

With the increasing trend of foreign education Scams spreading in India, fraud study abroad counseling agents, and lack of proper knowledge among the students and Indian Parents, Yocket would initiate this training program for students through online and offline sessions for partner schools and bring their best counsel for students to fulfill their sole aim of making their overseas education journey simple and effective with its group of experienced and enthusiastic experts. These sessions would be open for both students and parents together and would cover a range of topics from finances, preparation to future prospects.

“When applying for foreign education, one must be clear about their views, objectives, and skill sets, as well as comprehend the dos and don’ts and through this initiative, we endeavor to impart the crucial information that one should take care of while applying, and we would be counseling them so that they will be well-prepared before applying for foreign education,” Jain added.

