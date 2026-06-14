The cancellation of examinations, allegations of paper leaks, court battles, and student protests have become an almost annual ritual in India. The latest controversies surrounding national-level exams have once again triggered familiar demands: tighten security, deploy more surveillance, punish the guilty, and strengthen laws. These measures are necessary but insufficient.

The real question is not why a paper leaked, but why examination leaks continue to recur despite repeated reforms.

As the Supreme Court observed during the NEET-UG 2024 proceedings, while evidence pointed to paper leaks in specific locations, the available material did not establish that the entire exam had been compromised.

Yet the public reaction revealed something deeper. For millions of students, even the possibility of a breach was enough to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the process. As sociologist Niklas Luhmann argued, modern societies depend on institutional trust because citizens cannot personally verify the integrity of complex systems. When trust weakens, even valid outcomes become suspect. India’s examination crisis is, therefore, at its core, a crisis of trust.

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The persistence of paper leaks also exposes a recurring weakness in policymaking. Public policy scholar Donald Schön argued that governments often respond to visible failures rather than underlying causes. This pattern is evident in India’s examination reforms. After every controversy, authorities introduce stronger seals, additional CCTV cameras, more police deployment, encrypted transmission systems, biometric verification, or new legal provisions.

Yet the problem persists, having become an inseparable part of declining moral standards.

Senge Loop

Systems thinker Peter Senge explains: when policymakers focus on symptoms rather than the feedback loops that generate them, systems adapt. Close one channel of leakage, and another emerges. Strengthen physical security and attention shifts to digital vulnerabilities. Improving digital safeguards and insider collusion becomes the preferred route. Reforms succeed operationally but fail strategically because they leave the underlying incentives unchanged.

Those incentives are powerful. Nobel laureate Gary Becker’s work on crime and economics suggests that unlawful behaviour persists when expected rewards outweigh expected costs. Few countries create rewards as significant as India’s examination system. A single exam can determine access to higher education, government employment, and economic mobility. For many families, years of investment and aspiration rest on one result.

Under such circumstances, demand for unfair advantage becomes almost inevitable. Most reforms focus on securing question papers. Very few focus on reducing the incentives that make leaked papers valuable in the first place.

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The deeper causes lie beneath the headlines. At the surface level, there are immediate failures: leaks, collusion, transmission breaches, and organised cheating networks. But these are merely visible manifestations of deeper institutional weaknesses.

Problem of Many Hands

According to accountability scholar Mark Bovens, accountability weakens when responsibility is dispersed among too many actors.

India’s examination ecosystem involves testing agencies, ministries, state administrations, district officials, private vendors, technology contractors, exam centres, and law enforcement agencies. When something goes wrong, responsibility becomes fragmented. Governance literature describes this as the “problem of many hands” – a system where participation is collective but accountability is elusive.

The political economy of examination fraud further complicates reform. As economist Mancur Olson observed, corruption often persists when benefits are concentrated while costs are dispersed. A paper leak benefits a relatively small network of intermediaries and candidates, while the costs are borne by lakhs of students, their families, and public institutions. One must also consider the consumers of the system who use the services rendered by those who have passed unfairly. Because beneficiaries are organised and victims are diffuse, pressure for structural reform is difficult to sustain.

There is also a societal dimension. Sociologist Pierre Bourdieu argued that educational credentials function as instruments of social mobility. In India, exams are far more than assessments of knowledge. They are gateways to employment, social prestige, economic security, and family advancement. Success promises mobility; failure can feel like exclusion. This enormous symbolic and economic value intensifies competition and, in some cases, creates tolerance for unethical shortcuts.

At the deepest level lies a challenge that no examination authority can solve alone: scarcity of opportunities. India’s exam crisis is partly a consequence of too many candidates competing for too few opportunities. When a single test becomes the gateway to a limited number of desirable outcomes, the stakes become extraordinarily high. Paper leaks are, therefore, not merely exam failures; they are downstream consequences of broader developmental pressures.

Other countries offer useful lessons. Singapore’s exam integrity rests less on technology than on strong institutional capacity and clear accountability. South Korea combines security with consistent enforcement. Finland takes a different route. By reducing dependence on single high-stakes exams and relying heavily on continuous assessment, it lowers the incentives for catastrophic fraud. The lesson is not that India should replicate any one model. It is that trust emerges from institutional design, not from surveillance alone.

This suggests the need for a different reform agenda. Dynamic question generation, algorithmically assembled papers, and encrypted question banks can strengthen security. An independent National Examination Integrity Authority could provide oversight across testing agencies and recruitment bodies. Public integrity ratings, audits, and transparent reporting could improve accountability.

Yet the most transformative reform may lie elsewhere. India must gradually reduce its dependence on single high-stakes exams. Multi-stage assessments, competency-based evaluations, portfolio-based admissions, and diversified recruitment pathways can reduce the concentration of risk. Equally important is the expansion of educational opportunities, vocational pathways, and quality employment. As opportunities increase, the value attached to any single exam declines.

The temptation after every paper leak is to demand more security. But India’s examination crisis cannot be solved through locks, cameras, encryption, or legislation alone. It is a question of trust, governance, incentives, moral education, and opportunity. When a single exam determines life chances, opportunities remain scarce, accountability is fragmented, and morality is compromised, paper leaks cease to be anomalies. They become predictable outcomes of the system itself.

(Authors work for CUTS International, a 40-plus-year-old public policy research and advocacy group)