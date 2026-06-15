The Netherlands took the lead twice against Japan during their 2026 FIFA World Cup clash at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Sunday (US time). However, each time the Asian squad managed to come back from behind and equalise the score, ending the game in a 2-2 draw as they kicked off their Group F clash. Despite the Japanese footballers’ applause-worthy attempt to rescue the team from defeat, their fans earned viral fame in the stadium stands.

Japanese football enthusiasts in attendance at the Dallas stadium in the United States this weekend won hearts across the internet as visuals of them performing an unprecedented, yet familiar gesture went viral. A sea of blue colour took over the stadium seats in now-viral post-match footage as groups of supporters enacted their civic responsibility by bringing out trash bags and tidying the stands.

As usually expected from spectators, most viewers exited the Dallas stadium as soon as the Japan vs the Netherlands game concluded. However, Japanese fans stuck around and inspired the world by executing their notable post-match tradition.

FIFA praises Japanese Samurai Blue fans

The official FIFA social media handle couldn’t keep quiet about the exceptional display of sportsmanship, even off the field.

“Japan fans doing what they do,” @FIFAcom tweeted on X, sharing multiple photos of fans, who donned the national football team Samurai Blue’s jerseys, coming together and taking out the in-stadium trash in their now-viral blue bags.

“Following their incredible 2-2 draw with Netherlands @jfa_samuraiblue supporters once again demonstrated their impeccable manners, tidying the stands before departing Dallas Stadium,” FIFA added.

The reason Japan fans clean the stadium after each game. Respect. 🤝🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/o9qJUOLefY — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 15, 2026

While fans are getting the much-deserved love for their clean-tradition, Japan’s national team also appeared to have followed suit and left their dressing room spotless.

Why do Japanese FIFA fans clean the stadiums?

In yet another post shared by the official FIFA page on X, a Japanese fan opened up about the supporters’ collective rationale behind the post-game clean-up tradition.

A woman wearing blue gloves and carrying a trash bag told the official channel, “That’s the culture…It’s like respect for everything. Respect for the players, supporters, and also for the stadium. We are honoured to be here, so we don’t want to make the mess and then leave it. So, I think that’s the reason why we’re doing it.”

Although the new trending videos have refreshed our memory of Japanese supporters’ respected reputation, they’ve been doing it for years on end. Similar scenes first grabbed attention during Japan’s first World Cup appearance in France in 1998, according to The Associated Press. Since then, they’ve been doing it every four years when the FIFA fever makes a comeback.

Four years ago, Samurai Blue fans were busy rejoicing after a sensational 2-1 win over Germany at the Qatar World Cup, but they still stopped their celebrations to clean up the Khalifa International Stadium. Even then, the Japanese crowd went viral and earned global praise for their efforts.

They folded the towels & everything 🙌



After a draw with the Netherlands, Japan’s national team once again drew attention for what happened after the final whistle. The squad left their locker room spotless, continuing a World Cup trend that has seen Japanese players and fans… pic.twitter.com/FRyu7Gcmj4 — Complex (@Complex) June 15, 2026

Further explaining the sentiment behind the drive to respectfully honour the space before leaving it, Scott North, professor of sociology at Osaka University, told the BBC in 2018, “Cleaning up after football matches is an extension of basic behaviours that are taught in school, where the children clean their school classrooms and hallways.”

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It reflects the popular saying, “A bird leaves nothing behind,” and everything must be returned the way it was found. The sociology professor explained that “constant reminders throughout childhood” ultimately instill a habit-forming behaviour.

Japan fans doing what they do 🙌🇯🇵



Following their incredible 2-2 draw with Netherlands, @jfa_samuraiblue supporters once again demonstrated their impeccable manners, tidying the stands before departing Dallas Stadium. pic.twitter.com/clODmtsH2w — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 15, 2026

Japan-based journalist Scott McIntyre echoed the sentiment, telling the BBC that it wasn’t just part of the football culture, “but part of Japanese culture.” He highlighted, “An important aspect of Japanese society is making sure that everything is absolutely clean, and that’s the case in all sporting events and certainly also in football.”

Eight years ago, then-captain of the Japanese team, Makoto Hasebe, told reporters, “I am truly proud of our staff. The same goes for the supporters. Since I usually live abroad and have had many opportunities to visit various countries with the national team, I often feel that there is no country with streets as clean as Japan’s.”

Japanese fans are the Best in the World 🏆🇯🇵pic.twitter.com/OF7HiIPT99 — World Cup 2026 (@WorldCupMedia) June 15, 2026

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.