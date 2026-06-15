Big connectivity boost for passengers travelling between Gujarat and Rajasthan! Indian Railways has introduced a new direct train from Sabarmati to Lalgarh. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to flag off the Sabarmati–Lalgarh Express very soon.

With this new service, passengers will get better connectivity and will be able to reach key cities in Rajasthan from Ahmedabad more easily. This new train is also expected to save travel time and improve overall passenger comfort on this busy route.

You can check out the details of these services below.

Sabarmati–Lalgarh Express: Route, Distance and Schedule

The Sabarmati–Lalgarh Express will run every day and cover a distance of around 740 km.

On its way, the train will stop at major stations including Sabarmati, Mehsana, Patan, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalore, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Jodhpur, Gotan, Merta Road, Nagaur, Nokha, Bikaner, and finally Lalgarh.

These stops will benefit many districts such as Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Patan, and Banaskantha in Gujarat, and Jalore, Balotra, Jodhpur, Nagaur, and Bikaner in Rajasthan, making travel easier for passengers across the region.

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Boost to Regional Connectivity and Tourism

The new service is expected to strengthen rail links between Gujarat and Rajasthan while also supporting tourism and local travel.

Passengers will now have easier access to major tourist destinations such as the Sabarmati Riverfront, Modhera Sun Temple, Rani ki Vav in Patan, and heritage sites of Ahmedabad.

On the Rajasthan side, it will improve access to popular attractions like Junagarh Fort, Karni Mata Temple, Lalgarh Palace, and the desert tourism experiences of Bikaner.

3 New Train Services Launched in Rajasthan recently

Along with this new service, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also flagged off three major railway services in Rajasthan recently.

These include the Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express with 20 coaches, the Sabarmati–Jodhpur Express, which has now been extended up to Jaisalmer, and a new Bhuj–Jalore–Pali–Delhi train service.