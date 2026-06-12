Kerala SSLC revaluation result 2026 has emerged as one of the most searched education-related terms on Google over the last 24 hours, recording more than 10,000 searches.

The sudden spike in interest is largely driven by the release of Kerala SSLC Re-evaluation Results 2026, prompting thousands of Class 10 students and parents to check revised scores and admission eligibility.

Why is SSLC reevaluation result 2026 trending?

The biggest reason behind the surge in searches is that the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan officially released the SSLC Revaluation Result 2026 on June 11. Students who had sought re-evaluation of their answer scripts can now access their revised marks through the official SSLC examination portal.

For many students, even a small increase in marks can significantly impact their chances of securing admission to preferred higher secondary courses and schools.

How to check Kerala SSLC revaluation result 2026

Students can follow these basic steps to check and download their scorecards from Kerala SSLC website-

-Go to the official Kerala SSLC website — sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

-On the homepage, click on the ‘SSLC Revaluation Result 2026’ link.

-Enter your Register Number and Date of Birth in the required fields.

-Click on the Submit button to proceed.

-Your revised SSLC result will be displayed on the screen.

-Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use.

Search interest has also been fueled by students looking for direct links, result-checking procedures, and updates on whether their marks have changed after revaluation. Many candidates are searching for terms such as “SSLC Revaluation Result 2026 link,” “SSLC scrutiny result,” and “SSLC revised marksheet.”

What is the revaluation process?

The revaluation process allows students who are dissatisfied with their scores to request a fresh evaluation of their answer sheets. Alongside revaluation, boards also offer scrutiny and photocopy services, enabling students to verify marks and assessment accuracy.

Kerala drives the majority of search volume

Interest in the topic remains particularly high in Kerala, where more than 4 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examination this year. The Kerala Board reported an overall pass percentage of 99.07% in the 2026 SSLC examinations, making even minor mark changes important for merit-based admissions.

Apart from Kerala, students in Karnataka have also been searching for SSLC revaluation-related updates. Karnataka had earlier released its SSLC revaluation and re-totalling results, contributing to sustained search demand around the keyword across southern states.