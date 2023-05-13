Why is moral education a must for children?

By Gitika Haloi

Moral education involves imparting children with ethical and moral principles, which are crucial for their overall development. It allows children to understand how to make reliable decisions and lead a life that is respectable and beneficial to society.

By offering children a framework to comprehend ethical issues, moral education empowers them to analyse situations critically and make informed choices that align with their values. Overall, it sets the foundation for children to live a meaningful and fulfilling life that positively impacts the world around them.

Here are some other important benefits of moral education for children

Moral education is increasingly recognised as a critical component of a child’s development. This is why many experts are of the opinion that it should commence at home before formal education begins in schools, owing to the numerous benefits associated with it.

Nurtures cooperation among children

The ability to cooperate is a necessary skill that stretches beyond the everyday life of a child and plays a vital role in shaping the future of humanity. There will be multiple occasions throughout an individual’s life where cooperation is required, making it an important skill to possess. Moral education is designed to infuse this skill in students right from an early age, ensuring that they can grasp the concept of cooperation and utilise it throughout their lives.

Furthermore, moral education also encompasses a host of other essential skills, including the ability to work independently. While it is important to learn how to collaborate with others, it is equally necessary to develop the capacity to work alone. Though children may find it challenging to work independently due to their social needs, moral education can help them learn to do so without feeling isolated from their peers.

Also, one of the fundamental principles of moral education is to encourage students to apply the skills they have comprehended in real-life situations. This emphasis on practicality is a useful lesson that can be applied to diverse fields of study throughout a student’s academic career.

Nurtures empathy and compassion

In addition to fostering essential skills, moral education also fosters empathy and compassion in children. By teaching them about the significance of treating others with kindness and respect, moral education helps students to develop a sense of compassion towards others.

This not only benefits them in their personal lives but also in their future careers as they learn to work collaboratively and respectfully with colleagues and clients from diverse backgrounds. With this, children can also conceive a strong sense of self-awareness and self-esteem. It can help them know their values and beliefs, which can ultimately result in enhanced self-confidence and self-assurance.

Another considerable advantage of delivering moral education to children is that it allows them to make mistakes and learn from them. This process is a useful exercise that furnishes children with the skills to make sound decisions in the future. By fostering critical thinking and ethical reasoning, moral education enables children to develop their decision-making abilities and prepares them for the challenges of life.

The author is PGT English at Modern English School. Views are personal.

