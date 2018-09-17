Wharton courses to be soon available in India

The 9th and 10th grade students in tier-2 and tier-3 cities would get an opportunity to have access to courses from Wharton School—offered to students in smaller towns through technology. (Photo Courtesy: www.fortune.com)

The NSE Academy, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), Knowledge@Wharton (K@W), the online journal of research and business analysis of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and Wharton Executive Education (WEE) have signed an MoU to impart financial knowledge and skills to Indian high school students across the country.

The 9th and 10th grade students in tier-2 and tier-3 cities would get an opportunity to have access to courses from Wharton School—offered to students in smaller towns through technology.

The think tank at the NSE and Wharton are in the process of designing developmental and customised content for the course based on materials developed by K@W High School and WEE. This course will be delivered through a digital platform and will enable students to understand intricacies of finance.

Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE, and Michael R Gibbons, deputy dean, Wharton School, signed the MoU at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, US.

Limaye said: “NSE has always focused on awareness and knowledge as building blocks for creating a large and informed investor base, which is critical for strong and vibrant capital markets. This tie-up with K@W and WEE will bring together strengths of two great institutions to create financially-aware investors.”

Gibbons added: “The mission of K@W and K@W High School is to disseminate knowledge from Wharton to a global audience. We are delighted we have the opportunity to work with NSE to help share Wharton’s research and insights with high school students in India.”

NSE Academy, WEE and K@W will collaborate to educate high school students in India about finance and investment. They will also expand the K@W High School Investment Competition, which has been offered to high school students in India and other countries in recent years. In addition, they will jointly offer an online course for high school students.