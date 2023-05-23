West Bengal Board Result 2023: Class 12th result to be declared tomorrow – Details inside

West Bengal 12th Board result 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the results for the class 12 (HS) exams 2023 tomorrow, May 24, at 12:30 PM. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results online by entering their roll number on wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. The results will display the marks obtained by the students and indicate whether they have qualified or not. Additionally, the West Bengal HS result 2023 will be announced through a press conference.

An alternative method for checking the results is by downloading the ‘WBCHSE Results 2023’ Mobile App from the Google Play Store. The distribution of WBCHSE Class 12 mark sheets and certificates to school representatives will take place on May 31, starting from 11 pm.

The class 12 exams conducted by the West Bengal board were held from March 14 to March 27, with approximately 8.52 lakh students appearing for them. To pass the WBCHSE class 12 exam, students need to score at least 33% of the total marks in theory exams and 20% in practical exams. The overall minimum passing score for the WB board examination is 272.

Here are the steps to check the WBCHSE Class 12 Results 2023:

1. Visit the official website of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education – wbchse.wb.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link for West Bengal Class 12 (HS) result 2023.

3. Once the result portal opens, enter your roll number and date of birth, then click on submit.

4. Your West Bengal class 12th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Students scoring 480 or more will be placed in the first division, while those scoring above 360 will be placed in the second division. Scores above 272 will be assigned to the third division. Students who fail to achieve the minimum qualifying marks must repeat the year if they fail more than two subjects and are required to pass the supplementary exam.

In the West Bengal class 12 exam of 2022, the overall pass percentage was 88.44%, with 6,36,875 students passing the HS exam. The pass percentage for boys was 90.19%, while for girls, it was 86.58%.