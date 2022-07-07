Unacademy announces second edition of All India Mock Test for NEET aspirants

Ed-tech platform Unacademy has announced its second edition of All India Mock Test (AIMT) for NEET (UG) aspirants. The platform claims to curate its AIMT mock tests by India’s Top Educators based on the final exam paper pattern.

The aspirants benefit from the overview of their All India Rank through the Unacademy Rank Predictor and a detailed scorecard which is available after mock test submission. The AIMT test results will be available immediately after the aspirant submits the test, the ed-tech said in an official statement.

According to Unacademy, each of these tests will be conducted for 200 minutes with 200 questions covering physics, chemistry and biology subjects. The test will be available in English and Hindi on the Unacademy app and website, it added.

The test is open to all learners from class 12 as well as droppers and is free of cost for all aspirants. The free mock tests will be conducted on July 9, July 10 and July 14 respectively online on the Unacademy app and website.

Additionally, aspirants can get access to detailed solutions to the mock test papers provided by top Unacademy Educators on YouTube and on the platform.

