NMC approves 100 seats in Odisha’s Sundargarh medical college

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 100 MBBS seats for Government Medical College in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, an official said. The Government Medical College in Sundargarh district has recently been constructed. The college has announced to start its first batch this year.

The medical college under the Sambalpur University will now be ready to admit its first batch of students from the current academic session, that is academic year 2022-23.

According to the official statement, the college aims to fulfil the state government’s vision of promoting medical education in the tribal-dominated district, District Collector Parag Gavali said on Friday, August 19, 2022.

“Health sector in Sundargarh will get a major boost with the starting of this medical college,” Gavali said in a statement.

It further added that the campus is spread over 21 acres. The six-storey 500-bed super speciality hospital is equipped with advanced classrooms and laboratories in various departments for imparting quality teaching and conducting practicals, it said.

Furthermore, the college has an adequate number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, advanced diagnostic labs, modern operation theatres and its own oxygen plant. “The hospital promotes use of unconventional energy with its roof-top solar panel set up,” the official statement added.

It further stated that the hostels can accommodate 480 male and female students.

In the letter to the dean, the National Medical Commission (NMC) made it mandatory to develop a biometric attendance and a website to display all the information of the college, courses offered, faculty available and students joined.

Meanwhile, the government of Odisha announced to implement a gender equity curriculum into the syllabus for students across government schools. The move came with the aim to transform student's attitudes, aspirations and behaviour. According to a statement, the curriculum plans to use interactive classroom discussions to encourage culturally-embedded gender norms, roles and discriminatory practices.

