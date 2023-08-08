Learnbay achieves 300% surge; to expand workforce amidst impressive job market recognition.

Upskilling ed-tech startup Learnbay has witnessed a 300% surge in online education from 2022 to 2023. Boasting over 350 recruitment partners, the company’s industry ties and recognition in the job market are evident. Learnbay’s students have achieved significant recruitment success within prominent companies. The company is in the process of augmenting its workforce with the addition of 100 employees in sales, marketing, and development, according to an official release.

This strategic move aims to enhance Learnbay’s presence and contribute to employment opportunities in the education sector. Furthermore, Learnbay remains committed to innovation, recently introducing new tools and courses centred around Chat GPT and Generative AI. These advancements are integrated into the comprehensive syllabus, equipping students with valuable skills and knowledge, the release mentioned.

“Our partnerships demonstrate the value and trust placed in our programmes. The recent recruitment figures highlight the demand for sector-specific skills and validate our commitment to delivering industry-aligned courses. We are excited to continue expanding our offerings, launching new domain-specific courses, and equipping professionals with the skills needed to thrive in today’s evolving job market,” Krishna Kumar, CEO, Learnbay, said.

Demonstrating the need for discipline-specific expertise, Learnbay has observed fluctuations in recruitment demand across various sectors. Notably, the BFSI sector commands a significant 25% share of student placements, underscoring the industry’s escalating requirement for adept professionals. Healthcare closely trails at 14%, underscoring the critical nature of proficiency in this vital domain. The proportions stand at 11% for Sales, Marketing, Logistics, and Supply Chain, while 8% and 4% are secured, respectively. E-commerce secures a two percent placement rate, whereas a substantial 36% of students discover opportunities in alternative sectors, as per the release.

In pursuit of its ongoing commitment to furnish pertinent and industry-tailored courses, Learnbay has also introduced novel specialised programmes in HR and marketing. By focusing on vertical narratives and accentuating the worth of these fresh curricula, Learnbay aims to bridge particular skill gaps in these realms, bestowing professionals with a competitive advantage, it added.