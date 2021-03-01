How Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are enhancing the learning curve for students

The advanced with regard to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is also helping the students when it comes to content.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications have over the past few years made the process of learning a fun and interactive experience. Thanks to the advancements in the domain, students as well as educational institutions are now equipped with customized software tools, powered with virtual and augmented reality. At a time when remote learning has become an indispensible part of our education system, the role of technology cannot be ignored when it comes to ascertaining or determining the learning curve of any student.

The foremost benefit of AI & ML with regard to the learning curve for students is that now they can generate personalized learning paths for themselves, which would help them concentrate on their shortcomings as well as strengths. On the basis of existing set of data, the technology of AI & ML can predict the outcome, becoming resourceful during the preparation of tests and examinations. One student might be good at one subject but not in another. The distinct learning path, powered by technology, would guide and assist them in striking a balance.

The advanced with regard to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is also helping the students when it comes to content. A huge bank of data means a plethora of study material to choose from. With the help of AI & ML, multiple checkpoints are put in place, which evaluates the content on the basis of a few defined parameters to make relevant recommendations. This enables students to get shortlisted content material as per their specific aptitude. The role of User Generated Content cannot, however, be denied here. While machines are truly advanced, human mind still takes precedence in the case of education. An integration of technology and UGC can be the best deal for any student’s learning curve. In fact, an amalgamation of technology and human brain was the driving force behind the evolution of our platform Digital Aristotle.

It is extremely tough to determine as to which teaching method resonates with most of the students. A well designed tutoring programme, with the help of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, can overcome this roadblock in the swiftest possible manner. As a matter of fact, a few tutoring programmes based on AI are already in place and they cater to students across different levels and subjects, such as science, mathematics, writing etc. Though such systems and programmes are not that effective when it comes to high-order creativity, they are extremely efficient for clarity on fundamentals and concepts.

An assessment system based on these domains of technology is another shot in the arm for the learning curve of students. AI and ML have given teachers the access to a huge question bank that they can leverage to create assessments. That is not all, for they can carry out the evaluation on laptop, or even their smartphones, following which can generate insightful reports, giving exact representation of different students’ strengths and weaknesses. This saves a lot of time for the teachers, thereby ensuring more opportunities with them for doubts resolution and knowledge sharing with the students. The remediation also becomes a more efficient task with the help of technology. This is because the teachers are able to provide remediation relevant to each student’s unique needs, thereby boosting the learning curve of one and all.

(The author is Founder, Digital Aristotle. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)