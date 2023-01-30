Hertie School and O.P. Jindal Global University partner for academic cooperation

The Hertie School, the University of Governance in Berlin, and O.P Jindal Global (Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University) have partnered to strengthen cooperation on academic exchange and research collaboration among its programmes and centres.

The institutes have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to focus on digital governance, data science for public policy, international affairs and sustainability.

Under the agreement, the Hertie School and O.P. Jindal Global aims to work together on promoting exchange among their graduate programmes. This will include a close collaboration between the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy (JSGP) and the Hertie School’s Data Science Lab, Centre of International Security and Centre of Digital Governance. Through this new partnership, the Hertie School and JGU also aim to jointly organise conferences and seminars that promote sharing ideas among scholars, policymakers and business leaders of India and Germany.

“The O.P. Jindal Global University is a private university Promoting Public Service. The motto of the Hertie School, also a private institution, is similar. Both have a global outlook. The potential for creative collaboration between the two institutions is immense,” R. Sudarshan, dean, professor, Jindal School of Government and Public Policy (JSGP), said.

With inputs from ANI