Free 2GB data per day to 9.6 lakh students in Tamil Nadu – Check details

By: |
January 10, 2021 3:16 PM

Tamil Nadu government today announced free 2GB data per day to 9,69,047 students

tamil nadu free data schemeTamil Nadu government to provide free data to students.

In order to enable students to attend online classes, Tamil Nadu government today announced free 2GB data per day to 9,69,047 students enrolled in government and government-aided arts and science colleges, polytechnic, engineering colleges and scholarship-funded private colleges from January-April, 2021, the Tamil Nadu CMO said today.

