DU’S NCWEB invites application for appointment of guest faculties

The last date to apply is July 22, 2022.

Written by FE Education
The appointment will be according to the guidelines laid down by the University of Delhi.

Delhi University’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) has invited applications for the appointment of guest faculties at 26 undergraduate and one postgraduate teaching centre for the 2022-23 academic session.

In a notification, the board said the appointment will be according to the guidelines laid down by the University of Delhi.

“For online submission; please visit NCWEB website http://www.noweb.du ac in or the university website http://www.du.ac.in. Any addendum orcorrigendum shall be posted only on the NCWE B/University website,” the notification added.

The board was established in 1943. It allows women students to take some of the examinations of the university with special coaching but without attending regular classes.

With inputs from PTI.

