Dreamtime Learning School and Michigan College Alliance (USA) launch Career Pathway Programme

With the aim to accelerate their pace in India, Dreamtime Learning School, has announced the launch of a Career Pathway Programme in partnership with Michigan Colleges Alliance (USA). The programme aims to provide students with extensive resources, knowledgeable assistance, and opportunity to succeed in their chosen professional pathways, an official release said.

“We further look forward to partnering with several other renowned universities to provide credited courses during school and admission post 12th grade,” Lina Ashar, founder, Dreamtime Learning School, said.

As an AccessMCA Associate School, all students nominated by the schools of Dreamtime Learning School will be eligible for admission to AccessMCA. Furthermore, upon completing 24- course credits through AccessMCA, these students will be guaranteed admission to at least one MCA member college or university, the release said. Additionally, all students who complete AccessMCA and enrol at an MCA member college or university will receive scholarships per their merit and qualifications.

“With the Career Pathway programme we aim to provide students with a comprehensive educational experience that prepares them for successful careers. Together, we are committed to empowering the next generation of professionals and bridging the gap between education and employment,” Sheila K. Bauer, chief executive officer, Michigan College Alliance (USA), said.

The Career Pathway Programme is designed to provide students with a clear roadmap, enabling them to identify their interests, explore various industries, and develop the necessary skills to achieve their goals. By allowing top management to attend the annual Education Executive Leadership Summit, this alliance will additionally determine the benefit to Dreamtime Learning School. Additionally, it will extend an invitation to a few instructors who have been recommended by online school Dreamtime Learning to take advantage of special development possibilities provided by a few member institutions.

