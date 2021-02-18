Delhi: University students demand resumption of physical classes as Covid cases dip

University students demand reopening of physical classes. (IE Image)

A declining number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital has prompted college and university students to demand opening up of campuses and physical class routine.

Starting with Jawahar Lal Nehru University, now Delhi University’s North Campus students have started pestering authorities to start physical classes and permit access to all libraries, especially for final-year students, reports The Indian Express.

JNU Students’ Union has been protesting for allowing all students to return to their hostels in a phased manner. On November 2 last year the university authorities asked final-year PhD students of science school and special centres to return to campus. Later final-year M.Phil students and final-year M.Tech students were also allowed to enter premises.

JNUSU now wants students of other streams like arts and social sciences are also allowed to enter the college premises and resume physical classes. As of now, only final year PhD students from non-science stream allowed entry to the college campus to submit their thesis.

Jamia Millia Islamia and Ambedkar University Delhi students are also protesting with demands for resuming physical classes. Jamia has not even reopened partially after the unlocking started. The Registrar in an official notification said that classes will continue to be conducted only online for all academic programs until the Executive Council decides re-opening in a phased manner after receiving consent from parents of the pupils in the light of the pandemic situation. Jamia’s EC suggesting any re-opening will happen only from April onwards

Ambedkar University on the other has opened up libraries and computer labs for access but classes continue to be held online and the canteen continues to remain shut. Here too students demand resuming of physical classes, at least in blended mode. . The university’s student’s council is also conducting a survey.

Delhi university that let access to labs for final-year students since February 1, continue to conduct theoretical classes online. Only research scholars and faculty members are allowed entry to libraries and reading rooms. However, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad which heads the DU Student’s Union has demanded resuming of physical classes and access to libraries, especially for final-year students of all programmes.