Central University Entrance Test UG 2022: Check every single detail of CUET here

Central University Entrance Test UG 2022: The Central University Entrance Test or CUET-UG is an all-India test for undergraduate admission to central universities across the country which is organized by the National Testing Agency. The NTA conducts the CUET UG 2022 exam every year for admission to various Undergraduate, Integrated, Postgraduate, Diploma, Certification courses and Research Programmes in 45 Central Universities of India.

We have prepared a list of the frequently asked questions about the computer-based test in this article, candidates can go through this article and solve their queries. Let’s have a look.

CUET UG 2022 exam: When will be the exam conducted?

According to the official update, The Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] – 2022 will be conducted from 15 July 2022 to 20 August 2022 at different Examination Centres located in 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. Approximately 2,000 candidates are going to appear this year for the exam as per reports.

CUET UG 2022: Are admit cards released?

Yes. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET Admit Card 2022 on July 13 on the official website — cuet.Samarth.ac.in. Candidates can log in with the required credentials to view and download their admit cards.

CUET UG 2022: Will I be allowed to change the date or the exam?

No. Candidates will not be able to change their exam date or centre that is allocated to them as per the official notice. However, in case of difficult or unavoidable circumstances, a special concession can be made.

CUET UG 2022: What is the pattern and structure of the exam?

CUET-UG 2022 is a computer-based test with MCQs. There are three sections in the exam — Section 1, Section 2, and Section 3. Section 1 (IA and IB) will be for language proficiency, Section II will cover core topic knowledge and Section III for general knowledge.

CUET UG 2022: What is the exam timing and duration of the exam?

The National Testing Agency will conduct CUET-UG 2022 in multiple shifts. The morning shift will be conducted between 9 am to 12.15 pm, and the evening shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6.45 pm.

CUET UG 2022: Will there be negative markings in the exam?

Yes, there will be negative marking for incorrect answers. Every incorrect answer will result in a deduction of one mark, but no points are deducted for leaving a question unanswered.