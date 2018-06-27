CBSE undertakes drastic changes in question paper handling to avoid leaks

During this trial, the centres will be provided with question papers and passwords 30 minutes before the exam. (Source: IE file photo)

To avoid the embarrassment it faced earlier this year following paper leaks in the future, the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE will send double encrypted question papers directly to the examination centres during this year’s class 10 compartmental examination.

The process will be put to use on a trial basis for the exams scheduled to be held between July 16 and 25.

The proposal by the board was cleared by the HRD ministry on Tuesday and the move is expected to be a part of bigger exam reforms CBSE is trying to usher in.

As part of this trial, the centres will be provided with question papers and passwords 30 minutes before the exam, TOI reported while citing a CBSE source. It added that each centre will have a CBSE observer present and a unique password. The board will also keep backup arrangements with printed papers ready in case of an exigency.

“The centre superintendents will open the question papers with the unique passwords and print one copy and make photocopies to be distributed to the students,” the source was quoted as saying.

The Board had to face a lot of criticism earlier this year after the leak of CBSE papers had caused disappointment among students across the country. In Delhi, students held protests, accusing the CBSE of negligence and demanded immediate action against the guilty.

The Delhi Police had claimed that Class 12 economics paper was leaked on 23 March – three days before the scheduled date. It had forced the board to re-conduct the exam.

The HRD ministry had also set up a committee to examine the process by which the CBSE conducts examinations. This seven-member committee headed by former HRD secretary Vinay Sheel Oberoi was asked to suggest measures to make the process “secure and fool-proof” using technology.