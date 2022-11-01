byteXL collaborates with Microsoft for educational transformation in tier 2, 3 cities

Edtech platform byteXL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft to transform educational institutes in tier 2 and 3 cities across India, as per an official statement. Furthermore, the pan-India initiative – ‘XLerate’, supported by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), aims to impart training in new age and emerging technologies. The collaboration is claimed to be aligned with the national vision of providing one crore internship opportunities by 2025.

Under the partnership, byteXL will spearhead the training programme and conduct the comprehensive programmes, whereas, Microsoft will support the endeavor with necessary infrastructure, including sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) Labs that provide contemporary programmes for specialised education. Furthermore, it added that students can also earn Microsoft certifications, once they complete the required learning and industry-ready skills.

“Students from this program will have access to Microsoft Azure and AI certifications, along with industry approved training modules. byteXL’s role in this collaboration will amplify Microsoft’s global skills initiative,” it said.

“The MoU with Microsoft is a critical step in enabling a developmental ecosystem for youth in India’s tier 2 and 3 cities. The collaboration aims to transform technical education and reimagine the skills ecosystem through a robust and career intensive curriculum,” Karun Tadepalli, CEO, co-founder, byteXL, said.



