BrightCHAMPS establishes Global Curriculum Advisory Board

Live-learning platform, BrightCHAMPS has set up a Global Curriculum Advisory Board with the aim to help the $650-million valued edtech to make its curriculum and classes more accessible, inclusive, and customisable to students. The appointment of the Board is in line with the company’s vision to become a leading impact-driven educational organisation.

The Board will be chaired by Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner of GSV Ventures. Quazzo will be joined on the Board by industry experts such as Gurucharan Das, author and former CEO of Procter and Gamble India; Rajen Sheth, co-founder, CEO, Kyron Learning; Sreejit Chakrabarty, director, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, GEMS Education; Jack Buckley, vice president of people science, Roblox and Julie Mercer, principal, Nous Group. The Board’s first meeting is scheduled for later this month.

“With the combined force and multi-disciplinary expertise of these experts, our dream of developing the world’s most comprehensive and cutting-edge curriculum while still being accessible to kids everywhere is very close to coming true,” Ravi Bhushan, founder, CEO, BrightCHAMPS, said.

Kartik Sharma, the director, Curriculum and Learning Experiences, BrightCHAMPS has been entrusted with the responsibility of spearheading this initiative, the released mentioned. “The establishment of this Board is also a guarantee to the parents who have trusted us with their kids’ learning – that we will always have the most scientifically and pedagogically advanced curriculum for kids in technology, financial literacy, and communications. Our combined aim is to enhance global inclusiveness in our learning by up to 20% in the coming months,” he said.

