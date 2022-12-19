Before you graduate: Finding the right internship

Any good business school would always incorporate an internship requirement before its students graduate. While business schools provide all support to students in choosing the right internship programme, students also need to keep in mind certain aspects before zeroing in on an internship where they can make the most of their time. Vaidyanathan ‘Vaidy’ Jayaraman, the global dean (UG) and professor of Supply Chain Operations, Data Sciences & Analytics, SP Jain School of Global Management (Sydney, Singapore, Dubai and Mumbai), shared with FE how can students find the right internship.

Paid or unpaid internship

Prof Jayaraman said that an internship is a great way to obtain experience working in the real world, on a real project and with real people, to find a real solution. “It matters not whether you’re getting paid,” he said. “What really matters is whether the experience you’re going to obtain during the internship is going to put you in a better position to obtain a full-time job upon graduation?”

A good internship usually gives the intern a clear, unambiguous and direct set of responsibilities. By completing the task on time and within the forecasted budget, the intern can increase her chance to obtain a pre‐placement offer to continue the role on a full-time basis after graduation.

Opportunity to network

“Your network is your net‐worth,” he said. “You have to figure out whether the internship is going to help you broaden your list of contacts (network). Will the internship allow you to meet as many people as possible is a question to keep in mind when you pick and choose the engagement.”

Skills that you will learn

Prof Jayaraman said a student has to decide what kind of skills she is going to learn while interning. “A good internship will help you obtain the right type of skills that would help you find the right kind of job with the right company upon graduation,” he said. “Skills such as teamwork, project management and relationship building are high in demand.”

Hence, researching into the type of skills that you would gain will help you in the long run. Additionally, find out whether the company has mentoring programmes for interns while gaining the required training and support to perform well during the duration of the internship.

Are interns valued?

It is important to gauge the amount of thought and effort that a company has taken to put together the internship requirements. For example, does the internship align well with the company’s vision and mission? What is the company culture, and does it include a dress code, weekly team meetings, key deliverables, access to office perks and interaction with top management?

Making it count

A successful internship can be the beginning of a successful career path. During this journey, it is important to develop a healthy relationship with your supervisor. “While all of them would be busy with their projects, you should not be afraid to ask questions and get maximum exposure with the top management of the organisation,” Prof Jayaraman said. “It’s all about your willingness to go the extra mile and get involved in every aspect of your project. Uncertainties are inevitable, worrying is optional and planning is paramount. Internships give a wonderful opportunity to get you ready for the real world. At the end of the day, make your internship count.”