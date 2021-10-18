AWS re/Start India: Preparing local talent for cloud careers

AWS re/Start is a skills-based training programme that covers fundamental AWS cloud skills and practical career skills, such as interviewing and resume writing.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the launch of the AWS re/Start in India, which is a free skill-development and job-training programme that prepares learners for cloud computing careers. “The 12-week programme is offered at no cost to learners, and previous technology experience is not required to apply,” AWS said in a statement.

Research from AlphaBeta (a strategy and economics consulting firm) has indicated that digitally-skilled workers currently represent 12% of India’s workforce. By 2025, the number of workers in India requiring digital skills will need to increase nine times. In India, 76% of digital workers expect cloud computing will be a required competency for them to perform their jobs proficiently by 2025. AWS said that its re/Start helps address this challenge by delivering free training and supporting participants as they launch cloud computing careers.

AWS re/Start is a skills-based training programme that covers fundamental AWS cloud skills and practical career skills, such as interviewing and resume writing. Through real-world, scenario-based exercises, labs and coursework, students build Linux, Python, networking, security and relational database skills. The programme prepares participants for entry-level cloud roles in operations, site reliability, infrastructure support, and more.

It also covers the cost for participants to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification exam, so that they can validate cloud skills with an industry-recognised credential.

In India, AWS re/Start will host cohorts based in six cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Thiruvananthapuram. It has collaborated with five local education organisations—including EduBridge Learning, Edujobs Academy, iPrimed Education, Rooman.Net and Vinsys IT Services—to deliver virtual training by an expert instructor. AWS re/Start will work with these organisations to connect programme graduates to potential employers.

Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services, is providing financial assistance for AWS re/Start, and plans to interview and hire select programme graduates into various cloud roles. Capgemini, an AWS Partner, will work closely with EduBridge Learning to facilitate this.

AWS re/Start is being delivered in 25 countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Costa Rica, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Lebanon, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Sweden, Tunisia, the UK and the US.