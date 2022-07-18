Top crypto prices 7/18: Ethereum above $1400; Polygon (Matic), BNB, Solana, Avalanche rise up to 44% in 7 days

Top cryptocurrency prices today (18 July): Crypto markets recovered over the weekend as coins like Ethereum and Polygon (Matic) witnessed a sharp rise in prices. Matic’s price has jumped nearly 44% in the last 7 days. Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market cap jumped 1.34% over the last day to nearly $979 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing (9 am, India time).

The global crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 1.8% to $61 billion while the total volume in DeFi was $5.55 billion, representing 9% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $55.63 billion, i.e. 90.72% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin (BTC) dominance declined 0.49% over the day to 41.45% while its price once again changed hands above $21,000. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $21,312. In the last 7 days, BTC price has increased by 3.37%.

“Most cryptocurrencies retained their gains over the weekend. Despite a slight decline, Bitcoin remained above the US$20,000 level, indicating that the selling volume has come down. BTC will likely trade sideways between US$20,000 and US$21,000 in the coming days,” Edul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO, Mudrex a Crypto Investing platform, said.

“The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has outperformed the market by gaining 17% over the previous week. Ethereum has traded at the US$1,355 level for the first time in a month on Saturday as Merge draws nearer,” he added.

Crypto Rupee Index Change

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch increased by 1.86% in the last 24 hours to Rs 2599 at the time of writing. CRE8 tracks crypto market performance in INR.

Top Crypto Prices on July 18

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by around 4% to $1410 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has increased by over 22%. It is currently ranked as the 2nd largest crypto asset.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price increased to $254 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by over 10.09%. It is currently ranked as the 5th largest crypto asset.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 1% to $0.3569 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has increased by 10%. It is currently ranked as the 7th biggest crypto.

Solana (SOL): Solana price jumped 2% to $40.68 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has increased by nearly 14%. It is currently ranked as the 9th biggest crypto asset.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 1% to $0.4609 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has increased 1.7%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price increased by 0.55% in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.06484.

Price of Polkadot (DOT) has jumped 6.21% in the last 7 days to $7.2. Avalanche (AVAX) price increased by 3.62% to $21.93 in the last 24 hours. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 12th and 15th respectively on CoinMarketCap.

Polygon (Matic) price jumped by around 10% to $0.8031 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, MATIC price has increased by around 44%. It is currently ranked 13th on CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) increased 0.31% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001105. It is currently ranked 16th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)