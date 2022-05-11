Crypto Market Crash News: Cryptocurrency market cap crashed further on Wednesday as Bitcoin and several other top crypto prices hit new lows. The global crypto market cap is now just $1.39 trillion, a 6.44% decrease in the last 24 hours. The Bitcoin price has again fallen below $31,000 level. At the time of this report, Bitcoin price was $30,621, which is nearly 5% decrease in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the price of Terra (Luna) has crashed massively to $6.42. In the last 24 hours LUNA price has fallen by over 82%. The LUNA price is nearly 93% lower than it was 7 days back. LUNA ranking has also shockingly declined on CoinMarketCap. At the time of press, Terra ranked 31.

TerraUSD (UST) price has fallen 44.95% in the last 24 hours to $0.5129.

