Crypto Crash News Today (12 July): The global cryptocurrency market cap fell nearly 3% to dip below $900 billion after several days in the last 24 hours while Polygon (Matic) price jumped, outperforming other top cryptocurrencies. At the time of writing, the crypto market cap was $889 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing (8.16 am, India time).

The global crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 3% to $53.46 billion while the total volume in DeFi was $4.71 billion, representing 8.8% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $48 billion, 90% of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) dominance remained at 42.83% while its price once again dropped below the $20,000 level. BTC’s price dropped 3.12% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $19,937. In the last 7 days, BTC price has decreased by 1.28%

Crypto Rupee Index Change

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch fell 3.12% in the last 24 hours to Rs 2330 at the time of writing. CRE8 tracks crypto market performance in INR.

Top Crypto Prices on July 12

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price decreased 5.44% to $1090 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, the ETH price has decreased by 4.8%. It is currently ranked as the 2nd largest crypto asset.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price decreased 2.41% to $225.5 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has decreased by nearly 3%. It is currently ranked as the 5th largest crypto asset.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased 4% to $0.3148 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, the XRP price has decreased by 3.51%. It is currently ranked as the 7th biggest crypto.

Solana (SOL): Solana’s price decreased 5% to $33.85 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, the SOL price has decreased by around 6%. It is currently ranked as the 9th biggest crypto asset.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price fell 4.29% to $0.4591 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 5.5%. It is currently ranked as the 8th biggest crypto asset.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price decreased 6% in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.0623.

The price of Polkadot (DOT) fell 2.35% to $6.6. Avalanche (AVAX) price decreased over 6% to $17.6 in the last 24 hours. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 12th and 16th respectively on CoinMarketCap.

Defying the downturn trend, Polygon (Matic) price increased 5.35% to $0.5807 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, MATIC’s price has increased by 12%. It is currently ranked 18th on CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) fell 5.55 per cent in the last 24 hours to $0.00001046. It is currently ranked 14th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)