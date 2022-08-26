Atato collaborates with Merkle Science to offer cryptocurrency custody solutions

Atato, a licensed digital asset custodian offering that provides corporates and institutions with multi-party computation (MPC) custodial solutions, has announced its partnership with Merkle Science, a cryptocurrency risk and intelligence platform. This partnership aims to empower Atato to deliver more cryptocurrency custody solutions.

According to Atato, it will be leveraging Compass, the behavior-based blockchain transaction monitoring and reporting solution from Merkle Science, to enhance the security of its users’ wallets. The collaboration intends to back Atato to identify and prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, as well as comply with local and global financial regulations.

As per Maxime Paul, co-founder and head of partnerships, Atato, as a licensed and regulated cryptocurrency custodian offering online sign-up and bring your own token feature, the platform seeks to ensure that they offer a solution to prevent any illegal activities involving cryptocurrencies. “Partnering with Merkle Science by leveraging Compass will allow our clients to comply with local regulations while ensuring the safe keeping of their assets, ” he added.

“In an environment where cryptocurrency criminals are becoming sophisticated and regulators are taking an enforcement-first approach, blockchain service providers need next generation solutions. Our partnership with Atato aligns with our mission to create the infrastructure to enable cryptocurrency’s safety and growth,” Mriganka Pattnaik, CEO, Merkle Scinece said.

Going by Atato’s official website, founded in 2018, it is a cryptocurrency custody and wallets provider, which is headquartered in Singapore with clients and conducts flagship blockchain projects and operations throughout South-East Asia. The digital asset custody provider offers custody solutions, with the aim to simplify cryptocurrency safe-keeping and provide the next-generation infrastructure to enable the next 100 million cryptocurrencies users. Their applications aim to let individuals and businesses store, transact and manage digital assets, and also provide access to decentralised finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other decentralised applications.

