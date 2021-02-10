Towards competitive Federalism: MEA trains officers from different states to put `Boots on the Ground’

This programme has topics including India’s Foreign Policy, Connectivity issues like air, water & land, attracting foreign tourists to India, common areas of interest including Para-Diplomacy.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has launched a special week long training programme which will help in equipping the States/UT officers in international engagements. This is the second such programme which has been organised by MEA at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service which started February 9, 2021.

Who is participating?

A batch of 17 officers from 7 States. These include, according to MEA, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odhisa, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the 2nd batch of these officers from different states, Rahul Chhabra, Secretary (Economic Relations), MEA, talked about the initiative of the States Division of MEA that “Such an initiative can put ‘Boots on the Ground’ for States and UTs, through the network of Indian Missions and posts around the world.”

This initiative of the MEA is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting cooperative/competitive federalism.

According to Mr Chhabra, “This initiative is to promote Team spirit, making States an integral part of Team India in engaging the world.”

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has earlier commended the new initiative undertaken by the MEA.

More about the programme

The whole programme has been carefully designed. And the content of the week long programme is aimed at inculcating among the State and UT officials, the knowledge, awareness and the skills to deal with the world.

This programme has topics including India’s Foreign Policy, Connectivity issues like air, water & land, attracting foreign tourists to India, common areas of interest including Para-Diplomacy.

Managing the global COVID pandemic – and the role of States & UTs: India’s success story; also, the course will touch upon the consular & diaspora issues, issues faced by foreign businesses in states & UTs. Protocol matters- which will focus on the incoming & outgoing visits by foreign dignitaries.

This time there is a new dimension of the programme to reap multiplier effect: Training the Trainers – they are from Haryana Institute of Public Administration on a pilot basis.