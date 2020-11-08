Mission Sagar II – India extends a helping hand to IOR countries; After Sudan, Eritrea receives food aid

The ship is carrying food aid from India to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea.

Food aid from India onboard INS Airavat reached at Port Massawa, Eritrea on Friday. The Mission Sagar-II which is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) is providing assistance to friendly nations to fight the natural calamities and the global pandemic of COVID-19

Such a mission has also reiterated India’s position as a dependable partner in Indian Ocean Region (IOR), as the Indian Navy is the principle maritime agency and is also first responder in the maritime domain.

The mission which has been undertaken by the Indian Navy is in close coordination with Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence and other related agencies. It has highlighted the importance India gives to relations with her maritime neighbours and deepening of the existing bond.

Once INS Airavat reached its destination, Subhash Chand, Ambassador of India handed over the food items to Mrs Asmarat Abraha, the Governor of Northern Sea Region. Also present during the handing over ceremony were Captain Malake, Commander Naval Forces and other Officers from the Eritrean Naval Forces.

Earlier this month under Mission Sagar –II, INS Airavat had entered Port Sudan with a consignment of 100 tonnes of food aid to the African nation. The ship is carrying food aid from India to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea.

Mission SAGAR

During the global lockdown, the first Mission SAGAR was undertaken between May-June carrying medical and food aid to countries including Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros.

Mission SAGAR II is in continuation of Mission SAGAR I.

More about the Indian Naval Ship

It is indigenously built and was commissioned on 19 May 2009.

The main role of the ship is amphibious operations.

It is also good for disaster relief operations as well humanitarian assistance.